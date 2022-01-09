Truist Financial Corp Sells 291,905 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 57.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 217,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 291,905 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $11,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 20.4% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 9,714 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 51.1% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 12,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 12.9% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 152,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,928,000 after acquiring an additional 17,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 255,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 9,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $519,681.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,820 shares of company stock worth $3,431,405. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AFL stock opened at $62.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $62.38. The stock has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

