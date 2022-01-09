Truist Financial Corp Sells 7,006 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 8.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,006 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $9,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 14,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Waste Connections by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Waste Connections by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,256,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $130.24 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.02 and a 1 year high of $138.82. The company has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 58.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.24 and its 200 day moving average is $129.31.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 41.26%.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $172,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total value of $344,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

WCN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.88.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

