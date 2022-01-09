TrustSwap 1-Day Volume Tops $1.19 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 9th. One TrustSwap coin can now be purchased for $1.16 or 0.00002757 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustSwap has a market cap of $112.81 million and $1.19 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00065758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005724 BTC.

About TrustSwap

SWAP is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,165 coins and its circulating supply is 97,555,165 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

