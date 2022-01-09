TrustVerse (TRV) Market Capitalization Tops $11.58 Million

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 9th. TrustVerse has a market capitalization of $11.58 million and $128,818.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TrustVerse has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. One TrustVerse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00065725 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005810 BTC.

TrustVerse (TRV) is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 646,500,006 coins. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official . The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

