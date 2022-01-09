TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Short Interest Update

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the November 30th total of 22,500 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 78,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:TSRI opened at $8.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 million, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.64. TSR has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $18.73.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The technology company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.87 million for the quarter. TSR had a return on equity of 81.94% and a net margin of 7.52%.

In other TSR news, Director Robert E. Fitzgerald bought 11,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $99,579.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert E. Fitzgerald bought 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,219.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TSR

TSR, Inc engages in the provision of contract computer programming and staffing services. It supports its clients with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology capabilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

