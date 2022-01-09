TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Short Interest Update

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the November 30th total of 22,500 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 78,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ:TSRI opened at $8.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 million, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.64. TSR has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $18.73.
TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The technology company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.87 million for the quarter. TSR had a return on equity of 81.94% and a net margin of 7.52%.
About TSR
TSR, Inc engages in the provision of contract computer programming and staffing services. It supports its clients with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology capabilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.
