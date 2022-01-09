Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Short Interest Down 18.7% in December

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the November 30th total of 4,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 848,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TUP. DA Davidson cut their price target on Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Shares of Tupperware Brands stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.53. 522,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.11 million, a P/E ratio of 51.77 and a beta of 2.83. Tupperware Brands has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $38.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.43.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $376.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.70 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tupperware Brands will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TUP. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.