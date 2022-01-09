Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 13.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,846 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TPTX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 10.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 7.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 17.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 47.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 20,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 48.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.60.

Shares of TPTX opened at $42.95 on Friday. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $141.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.