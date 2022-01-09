Turquoise Hill Resources Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 23,722 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,010% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,138 call options.

NYSE TRQ opened at $15.40 on Friday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $21.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.95.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $622.79 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 6.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 13.5% during the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 10,054,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,457 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 0.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,887,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,135,000 after buying an additional 17,699 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,929,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,428,000 after buying an additional 50,989 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 32.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,792,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,208,000 after buying an additional 436,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 40.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,350,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,928,000 after buying an additional 390,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRQ. TD Securities cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Macquarie raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, cut their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Turquoise Hill Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

