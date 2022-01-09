Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tutor Perini Corporation provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Civil, Building, Specialty Contractors, and Management Services. The Civil segment engages in public works construction activities and the repair, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure. The Building segment offers services in specialized building markets, including hospitality and gaming, transportation, healthcare, municipal offices, sports and entertainment, education, correctional facilities, biotech, pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology. The Specialty Contractors segment provides plumbing, HVAC, electrical, mechanical, and concrete services for the industrial, commercial, hospitality and gaming, and transportation markets. The Management Services segment offers construction and design-build services to the U.S. military and government agencies, and multi-national corporations. “

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

NYSE:TPC opened at $12.17 on Friday. Tutor Perini has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $621.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.52.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.32). Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tutor Perini will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 48,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $620,927.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO James A. Frost sold 299,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $6,387,039.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 408,523 shares of company stock valued at $7,813,166 in the last quarter. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 13.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,170,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,135,000 after buying an additional 485,118 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the third quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 102.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 468,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after buying an additional 237,800 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 9.4% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,514,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,832,000 after buying an additional 215,668 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 293.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 162,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 121,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tutor Perini (TPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.