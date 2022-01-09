Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,210,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the November 30th total of 9,210,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Tuya during the second quarter valued at $226,135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tuya by 7.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,549,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,467,000 after buying an additional 307,377 shares during the period. Franchise Capital Ltd raised its position in Tuya by 33.8% during the third quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 4,174,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,866,000 after buying an additional 1,054,373 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in Tuya by 95.1% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,053,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,764,000 after buying an additional 1,976,532 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Tuya by 1.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,853,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,921,000 after buying an additional 33,300 shares during the period. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tuya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Tuya stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average is $12.07. The company has a quick ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tuya has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $27.65.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Tuya had a negative return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 49.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tuya will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tuya Company Profile

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

