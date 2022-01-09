Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Purchased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 143.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,965 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $11,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Twilio by 1.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Twilio by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $230.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.60 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $276.63 and its 200-day moving average is $331.19. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $228.55 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TWLO. TheStreet cut Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays raised Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.46.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.22, for a total transaction of $535,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.88, for a total transaction of $255,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,070 shares of company stock valued at $24,182,490 in the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

