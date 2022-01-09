U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $102.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. is the largest publicly-traded, pure-play operator of outpatient physical and occupational therapy clinics. The clinics provide pre- and post-operative care for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries, rehabilitation of injured workers and preventative care. USPh also manages several physical therapy facilities for third parties, including physician groups. Each of USPh’s clinics are directed by a licensed physical therapist that drive patient volume via local physicians, former patients and other referral sources. Marketing representatives are used to further augment sales. Historically, USPh has grown its business through de novo development; approximately two-thirds of USPh clinics were originally start-ups. Strategic acquisitions, which accelerate the Company’s growth, are structured like the de novo partnerships, with significant ownership retained by founders. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. CJS Securities upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Sidoti upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.00.

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $92.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.51. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $84.43 and a 12-month high of $143.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.67 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 64.14%.

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total value of $94,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $1,126,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 33.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 93.8% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth $120,000. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

