UBS Group Downgrades Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) to Sell

UBS Group cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has $64.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $72.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PNW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.71.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $70.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.00 and a 200-day moving average of $74.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $88.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.29.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.19%.

In other news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter worth $318,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 148.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 24,522 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter worth $745,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 92.8% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

