UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Price Target Increased to CHF 22 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 21 to CHF 22 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. DZ Bank cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 18 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19. UBS Group has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.90.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 73.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 46.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 16.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

