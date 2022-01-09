UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) was upgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a CHF 21 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 18 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

UBS stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19. UBS Group has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $19.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter valued at $236,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $668,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $316,000. swisspartners Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in UBS Group by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

