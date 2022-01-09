Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 80.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 135,692 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $12,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 536.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $449.43.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $397.10 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $276.00 and a 1 year high of $422.43. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $395.52 and its 200-day moving average is $374.99.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

