Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Stock Position Decreased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 337,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,561 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ultralife were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 356,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 151,665 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the second quarter worth $653,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the second quarter worth $329,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the second quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultralife by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 31.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 53,251 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.57 per share, with a total value of $296,608.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ULBI opened at $5.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 1.56. Ultralife Co. has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $11.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.12.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 3.13%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Ultralife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Ultralife Profile

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

