Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Price Target Increased to C$30.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

UNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Uni-Select from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cormark lifted their price target on Uni-Select to C$26.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Uni-Select from C$25.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$25.29.

UNS opened at C$23.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.01, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Uni-Select has a 1 year low of C$6.68 and a 1 year high of C$26.60. The firm has a market cap of C$1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.31.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$536.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$553.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uni-Select will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Uni-Select Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

