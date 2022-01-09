Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Raised to $287.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $252.75.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $254.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $193.14 and a 12-month high of $256.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $244.21 and its 200 day moving average is $227.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $541,277,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Union Pacific by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,071,262,000 after buying an additional 1,784,379 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 816.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $386,516,000 after buying an additional 1,565,592 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,118,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,003,371,000 after buying an additional 984,417 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,893,928,000 after buying an additional 937,191 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

