United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 51.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 98,728 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $16,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.64.

NYSE:UPS opened at $218.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.05 and a 200-day moving average of $201.40. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $220.24. The stock has a market cap of $189.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

