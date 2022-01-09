United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the November 30th total of 1,770,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 408,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

UTHR opened at $198.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.87 and a 200 day moving average of $196.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.46. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $153.92 and a fifty-two week high of $218.38.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total transaction of $1,154,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher Patusky sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total transaction of $460,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,126 shares of company stock valued at $12,541,726. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

