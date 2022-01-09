United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Short Interest Update

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the November 30th total of 1,770,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 408,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.31, for a total value of $657,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total transaction of $1,141,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,126 shares of company stock worth $12,541,726 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $198.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $199.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.09. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $153.92 and a 52-week high of $218.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.46.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

