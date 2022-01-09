University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. Buys New Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.0% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 249,281.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,900 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,732,669,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,071,868,000 after acquiring an additional 708,879 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,907,000 after acquiring an additional 441,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 679,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,837,034,000 after buying an additional 342,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,798.28, for a total value of $38,865,310.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,873 shares of company stock worth $459,215,598 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,740.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,721.55 and a 12-month high of $3,037.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,918.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,811.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.