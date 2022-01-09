UNUS SED LEO Tops One Day Volume of $4.29 Million (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 9th. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion and $4.29 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be purchased for about $3.83 or 0.00009216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.41 or 0.00311125 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000834 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004216 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000030 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Profile

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.