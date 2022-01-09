Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 55.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on UPWK. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.08.

Get Upwork alerts:

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $29.51 on Friday. Upwork has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $64.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.04 and a beta of 1.87.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Layton sold 99,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total transaction of $4,987,789.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $1,035,217.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,511 shares of company stock valued at $11,627,226 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Upwork by 18.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 216,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,768,000 after purchasing an additional 33,379 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Upwork by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Upwork by 1,775.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 603,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,172,000 after purchasing an additional 571,226 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Upwork by 73.3% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 626,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,228,000 after purchasing an additional 265,226 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Upwork by 36.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 247,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,450,000 after purchasing an additional 66,600 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.