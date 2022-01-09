Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Short Interest Update

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the November 30th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 457,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UONE. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Urban One during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Urban One by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Urban One in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in Urban One in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Urban One in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UONE stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average of $7.10. Urban One has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $24.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $111.46 million during the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 13.72%.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

