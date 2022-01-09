USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS) Short Interest Down 34.8% in December

USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,500 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the November 30th total of 103,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 482,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HUGS opened at $10.46 on Friday. USHG Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUGS. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in USHG Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,402,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of USHG Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,939,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of USHG Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,336,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of USHG Acquisition by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of USHG Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USHG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

