Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $288.90 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) will announce sales of $288.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $291.20 million and the lowest is $284.60 million. Utz Brands reported sales of $246.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Utz Brands.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $312.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.01 million.

UTZ has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.19.

In other Utz Brands news, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $318,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 6,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $97,286.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 326,413 shares of company stock worth $5,291,696 over the last ninety days. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 1,990.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UTZ opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.29. Utz Brands has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $30.09. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.22%.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Utz Brands (UTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.