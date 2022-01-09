Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the highest is $1.80. Valero Energy posted earnings of ($1.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 238.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $8.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Valero Energy.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.27.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $81.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,722,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,942,142. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $84.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.23. The company has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 2.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -359.63%.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 445.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20,420 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valero Energy (VLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.