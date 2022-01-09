Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2022

Brokerages predict that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the highest is $1.80. Valero Energy posted earnings of ($1.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 238.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $8.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.27.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $81.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,722,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,942,142. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $84.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.23. The company has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 2.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -359.63%.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 445.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20,420 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valero Energy (VLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO)

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.