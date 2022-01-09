Validity Achieves Market Capitalization of $23.54 Million (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Validity has a total market capitalization of $23.54 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Validity coin can currently be purchased for about $5.26 or 0.00012587 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Validity has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004963 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003581 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00029805 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $163.61 or 0.00391733 BTC.

Validity Profile

VAL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,483,250 coins and its circulating supply is 4,477,769 coins. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

