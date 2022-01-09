Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vallourec SA, provides tubular solutions primarily to the energy markets and industrial applications worldwide. Its products are used by the automobile, oil and gas refining, petrochemical, transport mechanical, construction, and aerospace industries. Vallourec offers various products such as tubes and accessories for drill strings, including drill pipes, drill collars, and heavy-weight drill pipes, tubes for well equipment, standard or premium connections and underwater line-pipe. It also produces furnace tubes, heat exchanger tubes, and fittings for pipework. Vallourec SA, is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VLOWY. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLOWY opened at $2.10 on Friday. Vallourec has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $9.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.82.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The energy company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Vallourec had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $983.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Research analysts expect that Vallourec will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

