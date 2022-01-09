Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys Shares of 1,724 Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,724 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HRC. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 6,657.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 666,469 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $99,971,000 after purchasing an additional 656,606 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 13,462.2% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 636,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $95,410,000 after purchasing an additional 631,375 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 477.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,572,000 after buying an additional 324,417 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 718.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 360,518 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,951,000 after buying an additional 316,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 21.1% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,767,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $200,794,000 after buying an additional 308,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.14, for a total value of $313,072.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HRC. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.

HRC opened at $155.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 0.55. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $93.34 and a one year high of $156.22.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.97 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 8.23%. Hill-Rom’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

