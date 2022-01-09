Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires Shares of 1,100 Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Ball by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Ball by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.47.

In other Ball news, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 10,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BLL opened at $90.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.18. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.95 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.92%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

