Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 15.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AAT opened at $38.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.77. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.21 and a 1-year high of $40.83.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.56 per share, for a total transaction of $197,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 2,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.12 per share, with a total value of $82,425.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 124,229 shares of company stock valued at $4,530,581. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

