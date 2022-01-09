Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 999 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in First Hawaiian by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in First Hawaiian by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $30.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.90. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $30.80. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 36.22%. The firm had revenue of $182.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In other news, CFO Ravi Mallela sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $63,004.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

FHB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.