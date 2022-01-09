Van ECK Associates Corp Has $106,000 Stock Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 33,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 242,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 120,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $105,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $68,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

NYSE:BDN opened at $14.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average is $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $15.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.14 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 475.03%.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

