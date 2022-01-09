Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCR. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $330.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $342.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.66. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

