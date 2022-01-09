Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) Short Interest Down 24.2% in December

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the November 30th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
VTWV stock opened at $145.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.76. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $120.62 and a twelve month high of $156.15.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.067 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%.
