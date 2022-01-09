Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) Short Interest Down 24.2% in December

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the November 30th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

VTWV stock opened at $145.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.76. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $120.62 and a twelve month high of $156.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.067 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 561,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,587,000 after buying an additional 192,928 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,183,000 after buying an additional 15,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $373,000.

