Velas Trading Down 14.3% This Week (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000784 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a total market cap of $739.52 million and approximately $13.19 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Velas has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000159 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003176 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005357 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000336 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,245,778,548 coins. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.