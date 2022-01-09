Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its position in shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 165,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,255 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Venator Materials were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 967.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 3.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 8,429 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Venator Materials in the second quarter worth about $48,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Venator Materials by 12.8% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 91,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,417 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Venator Materials in the second quarter worth about $124,000. 28.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VNTR opened at $2.54 on Friday. Venator Materials PLC has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $270.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.18.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Venator Materials PLC will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VNTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $3.50 to $2.95 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Venator Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.41.

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

