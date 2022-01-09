Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Now Covered by Stephens

Equities research analysts at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 54.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Veracyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veracyte has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.78.

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $33.58 on Friday. Veracyte has a 52-week low of $32.87 and a 52-week high of $86.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $60.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veracyte will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $332,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,400 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32,978.71, for a total value of $145,106,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,632 shares of company stock valued at $145,664,138. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

