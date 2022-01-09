Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.39 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.45. Verisk Analytics reported earnings of $1.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year earnings of $5.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $6.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.44.

VRSK traded down $6.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,669,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,608. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.75. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $159.79 and a 1-year high of $231.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

In other news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,479 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $4,717,747.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,480 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total transaction of $4,465,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 356,908 shares of company stock valued at $78,213,994. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 11,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

