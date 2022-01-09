Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) will report sales of $44.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Veritone’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $45.20 million. Veritone reported sales of $16.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 165.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Veritone will report full-year sales of $104.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $104.30 million to $105.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $175.20 million, with estimates ranging from $170.09 million to $179.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $22.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.00 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 87.19% and a negative return on equity of 74.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VERI. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veritone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

NASDAQ:VERI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,287. The company has a market cap of $644.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 3.01. Veritone has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $50.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average is $22.84.

In other Veritone news, President Ryan Steelberg acquired 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.47 per share, for a total transaction of $78,662.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Veritone by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,901,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,485,000 after acquiring an additional 94,142 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Veritone by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,479,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,155,000 after buying an additional 67,319 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Veritone by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,328,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,730,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,080,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,824,000 after acquiring an additional 622,919 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Veritone by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after acquiring an additional 288,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

