Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,569 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 144,573 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tapestry by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Tapestry by 264.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,142 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tapestry by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TPR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.42.

Tapestry stock opened at $39.34 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.24 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

