Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 584.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 45,364 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,974,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,607 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 620,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,179,000 after buying an additional 328,821 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,802,000 after buying an additional 294,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,970,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,570,000 after buying an additional 237,469 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,082,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,400,000 after buying an additional 203,105 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $32.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.37. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $62.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.43) EPS. Analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGIO shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

