Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 28.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,270 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 82.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Amundi purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $35.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $35.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.04.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 39.20% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $72.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Joseph Jr. Parisi sold 25,200 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $876,204.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Sorrentino III sold 30,000 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $1,023,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,200 shares of company stock worth $2,421,054 in the last 90 days. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConnectOne Bancorp Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

