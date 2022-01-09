Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 21,003 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 95,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,003 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RadNet were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in RadNet by 56.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in RadNet in the third quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in RadNet by 8.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in RadNet by 6.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in RadNet by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RDNT. TheStreet raised shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In related news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $268,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,090,700. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RDNT stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 1.70. RadNet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $38.84.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.26 million. RadNet had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

