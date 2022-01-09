Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,328 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,328 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the second quarter worth about $40,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the second quarter worth about $142,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the third quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the second quarter worth about $203,000. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $80.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.48. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $57.97 and a 52 week high of $94.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.01 and a 200-day moving average of $76.13.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $194.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.92 million. Semtech had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Alisair Fulton sold 1,350 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $102,073.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,841 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,786. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.45.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

