Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Trading Up 7.8%

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) was up 7.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.75 and last traded at $12.70. Approximately 162,929 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,497,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPCE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group cut Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Virgin Galactic from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.87.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.21.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $300,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 29.5% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 41.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the second quarter worth approximately $1,638,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 34.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after buying an additional 49,823 shares in the last quarter. 43.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

