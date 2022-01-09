Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.00% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Viridian Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. The company’s program includes VRDN-001, which is in clinical stage. Viridian Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as miRagen Therapeutics Inc., is based in BOULDER, Colo. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

VRDN opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average of $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $434.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.13. Viridian Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $25.67.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25). The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics will post -5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $576,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 354,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 185,548 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 74,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 804,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after acquiring an additional 454,045 shares during the period.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

